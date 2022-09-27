Menu
potters craft cider to receive albemarle county eda funding for expansion
Local

Potter’s Craft Cider to receive Albemarle County EDA funding for expansion

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

potters craft ciderThe Albemarle County Economic Development Authority approved a matching grant for the relocation and expansion of Potter’s Craft Cider.

The $100,000 grant provided over three years is awarded based on the company’s performance agreement, according to a press release. The company will move into an 11,500-square-foot vacant warehouse in the Broadway Corridor in the Woolen Mills District. The relocation will allow the company to triple production capacity of its products and canning line, as well as create eight new jobs. The company will purchase 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples in the next three years to meet production goals. The expansion invests $900,000 of new capital.

“Potter’s Craft Cider is the quintessential economic development story for Albemarle County — an agribusiness with long roots in our community which takes locally-grown apples, transforms them into a value-added product that not only supports farmers but also creates production jobs, further activates the rejuvenated Broadway District and brings revenues into Albemarle County,” Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price said in a press release. “From an economic development standpoint, it simply does not get any better than this.”

The county will contribute $50,000 as a match for the Virginia Department of Agriculture grant and award $50,000 as a match from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

