Poll: Virginians want more from General Assembly on healthcare policy

More than nine in ten Virginians want state officials to share more information with the public about health insurance profits and finances.

This according to a new poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates and commissioned by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association that includes questions about several health care policy issues over which the Virginia General Assembly has jurisdiction.

Two-thirds (66 percent) support elimination of a state policy that financially penalizes doctors and hospitals for providing emergency care to Medicaid patients. Strong majorities of Virginia voters (86 percent) also support state funding to address health care workforce shortages, and 66 percent favor public investments to fund innovative pilot programs and alternative care models to enhance behavioral health care treatment services available to Virginians.

Key poll findings

Payor policy issues

As employers and households continue to face rising insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs, 91 percent support the concept of legislation advancing in the General Assembly that would require the Commonwealth to provide more financial transparency to the public about insurance industry profits, medical expenditures, administrative costs, medical loss ratios, and other metrics.

Several states including California, Missouri, New York, and Washington have already established standards to promote health insurance transparency and make information accessible to consumers.

Two thirds of voters (66 percent) favor the elimination of a harmful policy that penalizes health care providers who serve Medicaid patients. Under that policy, which is embedded in the bills legislators are now considering to set the next two-year state budget, the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services cut provider reimbursements to roughly $15 when a Medicaid patient seeks care in a hospital emergency department if DMAS retroactively decides the visit wasn’t a true medical emergency.

Those decisions can apply to the treatment of hundreds of serious medical conditions including diabetes, heart failure, and pneumonia. That state policy is inconsistent with U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance, it contradicts federal law that requires health care providers to give emergency care to anyone who seeks it, and it is at odds with provisions of Virginia’s Medicaid managed care contract that prohibits retroactive claim denials for emergency care.

Healthcare workforce investments

Eighty-six percent support state budget investments to fund scholarships and loan programs for the training of future nurses, psychiatric professionals, and other healthcare workforce development initiatives.

Current state budget legislation includes funding for several of these items at a time when health care staffing shortages that predate the pandemic have only gotten worse. A recent analysis found that Virginia has more than 9,000 open permanent nursing jobs, 1,100 of which have become open since August 2021. Meanwhile, a Becker’s Hospital Review evaluation of federal data shows that 18 percent of Virginia hospitals recently faced critical staffing shortages.

Behavioral health

To help strengthen behavioral health treatment services for Virginians, 66 percent support targeted investments in innovative programs and alternative care models, rather than approaches that would primarily invest taxpayer funds in the state-run behavioral health system.

The need for enhanced treatment options is reflected in the increased demand for hospital-based mental health and substance use services observed during the pandemic, and when significant shares of Americans and Virginians indicate their mental health has suffered. The growth in demand for treatment services has placed a significant strain on state-run and private sector facilities that have experienced serious staffing challenges.