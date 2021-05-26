Poll: Republican voters still enamored with Trump

Published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021, 2:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Eighty-five percent of Republicans want congressional nominees in the 2022 midterm cycle whose views align with deposed former president Donald Trump.

This according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday

Hoo, boy.

What this means for the GOP: another bloodletting appears to be in the offing.

You can say that because a majority – 53 percent to 39 percent – of all voters indicated a preference for midterm congressional candidates that mostly disagree with Trump.

The dilemma for Republican candidates, then, would seem to be, being able to get the nomination, and also being able to win in November.

This issue rears its head as we also see from Quinnipiac that nearly two-thirds of Republican voters – 66 percent to 30 percent – want to see Trump run for president again in 2024.

This as two-thirds of all voters – a similar 66 percent to 30 percent – don’t want to see Trump run.

Similar margins of Republicans (66 percent to 25 percent) think the Joe Biden 2020 election victory wasn’t legit, while all voters (64 percent to 29 percent) are correct in thinking that it was.

Again, hoo, boy.

“The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump’s political future is in decline. By a substantial majority, Republicans believe the election was stolen from him, want Trump to run again, and if they can’t vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

These are not good times to be a Republican with a shred of conscience.

More from the poll

Americans approve (49 percent to 41 percent) of the way Biden is handling his job as president, with 10 percent not offering an opinion. Democrats approve 87 percent to 6 percent, independents are mixed 43 percent to 41 percent, and Republicans disapprove 88 percent to 9 percent.

Four months into Biden’s presidency, 21 percent say Biden is doing a better job than they expected, 24 percent say he’s doing a worse job than they expected, and 52 percent say he’s doing about what they expected.

Americans approve of the Biden response to the coronavirus: 65 percent approve, 30 percent disapprove, with 5 percent not offering an opinion.

More than half (54 percent to 38 percent) say that states are doing the right thing in cutting off the additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits months early, because the states believe it discourages work. Republicans say 89 percent to 9 percent and independents say 54 percent to 37 percent that the states cutting off those benefits are doing the right thing. Democrats say 60 percent to 32 percent that the states are doing the wrong thing.

Americans were asked whether their sympathies lie more with the Israelis or more with the Palestinians based on what they know about the situation in the Middle East. Among adults, 39 percent say the Israelis, 29 percent say the Palestinians, and 32 percent did not offer an opinion. This is the lowest number among voters showing sympathies for Israelis and the highest number among voters showing sympathies for Palestinians since Quinnipiac began polling on this question in 2001.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments