Podcast: Tyler Reddick got the checkered flag, but who was the big winner in Texas?

(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to break down the NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas on Sunday, won by Tyler Reddick.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

