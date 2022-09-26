Sports
Podcast: Tyler Reddick got the checkered flag, but who was the big winner in Texas?
NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to break down the NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas on Sunday, won by Tyler Reddick.
