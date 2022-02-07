Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure coming to Richmond in March

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences across the United States, with a stop at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the live, family-friendly musical experience are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. Additional details will be posted on the venue website and communicated to ticket-holders as it becomes available.

Fans can visit peppapigliveus.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind photo experience packages. Follow Peppa Pig Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.