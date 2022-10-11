Menu
page county man being sought in connection with disappearance of luray man
News

Page County: Man being sought in connection with disappearance of Luray man

News Desk
Last updated:
marcus lewis
Marcus Lewis. Photo: Page County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

A man identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Luray man is being sought by authorities in Virginia and West Virginia.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that it holds a felony warrant for Marcus Lewis, identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, who was last seen on Sept. 3 in the Luray area in the company of Lewis.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5’8”, 135 pounds, with dark/salt pepper hair or a bald head, and several tattoos.

Lewis is known to operate a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia registration UDB-5810.

Lewis has ties to the Augusta, W.Va., area, Southwestern Virginia area, and the Warren County area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts for Marcus Lewis is encouraged to contact your local authorities, or Investigator Nathan Baugher or Investigator E.J. Hall at 540-743-6571.

News Desk

