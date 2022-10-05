Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
on the rail amtrak routes in virginia see record ridership for two months
Local

On the rail: Amtrak routes in Virginia see record ridership for two months

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

AmtrakAfter a record-setting July, Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia reached another record high in August.

According to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak, 119,280 rode Amtrak on all four state-supported routes in the Commonwealth in August, an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 who rode in July.

“The continued growth of our state-supported Amtrak service shows that rail is not only a viable part of Virginia’s transportation network, it’s a necessary part,” VPRA Executive Director D.J. Stadtler said in a press release. “Every day we are working toward our mission of providing more rail options across the Commonwealth.”

The most popular route in August, the press release stated, was to Newport News with 33,055 passengers, a 12.9 percent increase from July. The increase includes Amtrak resuming its one roundtrip route that was suspended during the pandemic. In August 2022, 28.5 percent more than in August 2021 traveled the Newport News corridor, with stops in northern Virginia, Fredericksburg and Richmond along the way.

Following the launch of two new roundtrips in July, Roanoke and Norfolk routes also saw increases. In August, 45,742 passengers traveled to Norfolk, a 12.2 percent increase from July. The Norfolk route saw an increase of 35.4 percent from August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roanoke route carried 28,655 passengers in August, a 4.7 percent increase from July, and 43.8 percent increase from August 2019. The Roanoke route makes stops in Alexandria, Burke Center and Manassas in northern Virginia, Culpeper, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

“The demand to travel on Amtrak’s state-supported Virginia service is strong and growing,” Vice President of State Supported Services at Amtrak Ray Long said in the press release. “We thank our customers for choosing an energy-efficient way to travel in the U.S.”

The Washington, D.C. to Richmond route continues to rebound from suspension during the pandemic with a 22 percent increase in August 2022 from August 2019.

Amtrak’s state-supported passenger rail service launched in 2009 with the roundtrip between Washington, D.C. and Lynchburg. The service now has 17 stations along four corridors providing service to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston. The VPRA was established in 2020. Amtrak has provided passenger rail service for 50 years in the United States.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police arrest
,

Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
News Desk
virginia tech logo 2022

Stink bugs making their way indoors in Mid-Atlantic region
News Desk

As the weather gets colder in the Mid-Atlantic region, the brown marmorated stink bug is making its appearance in homes as they ride out the colder months by hiding out in doors, windows, cracks and other small openings.

massey cancer center
,

Massey scientists identify promising therapeutic target for incurable brain cancer
News Desk

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment.

vcu murder
,

VCU Police asking public for leads in 2021 murder of student murdered taking out trash
News Desk
uva football
,

‘Hoos in the NFL: A look at how UVA alums did in Week 4 games
Scott Ratcliffe
uva basketball
,

Women’s Basketball: UVA hoops single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 12
Sports Desk
tony elliott
,

Tony Elliott lays down the law: ‘This is a new direction going forward’
Chris Graham