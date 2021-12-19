Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Robert Bartolotta of Falls Church, Deputy Project Director, New Editions Consulting, Inc.
Board of Dentistry
- Joshua W. Anderson of Lorton, Dentist, RenovaSmiles
Board of Long-Term Care Administrators
- Kimberly R. Searcy of Fairfax County, Administrator, Culpepper Garden
Cave Board
- John Haynes* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Geology, James Madison University
- Russell H. Kohrs of Mount Jackson, Environmental Science Teacher, Massanutten Regional Governor’s School and Adjunct Professor of Geology, Lord Fairfax Community College
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Eucharia “Ukay” Jackson of Richmond, Community Volunteer
- Lindsey Watson of Cumberland, Director, Government Affairs, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
Maternal Mortality Review Team
- Bryan Boyd* of Bristol, Firefighter, Bristol Fire Department
- James E. Brown, III* of Charlottesville, Sheriff, City of Charlottesville
- Kristie Burnette, MSN, RN* of Chesterfield, Director, Patient Safety and Quality, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
- Donald J. Dudley* of Charlottesville, Director, Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Virginia
- Susan M. Lanni, MD FACOG* of Montpelier, Professor, OB-GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Lisa C. Linthicum* of Rustburg, Director, Campbell County Department of Social Services
- Sharon L. Sheffield, MD* of Southampton County, Physician, OB-GYN Specialists for Women, Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care
- Elizabeth Gray Uzzle, CNM, RN, MSN of Virginia Beach, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- John Cranor* of Midlothian, Owner, Cranor Inspection Services, LLC
- Patrick Studley, CIH, CSP* of Hampton, Industrial Hygienist, Marine Chemist Services, Inc.
- Louis W. Walker* of Richmond, Vice President, Waco, Inc.
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Lee Worley of Reston, Executive Director, Apprenticeship and Training, Iron Workers International
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- Ronald M. Howell, Jr.* of Spring Grove, Faculty Administrator, Virginia State University
Virginia Geographic Information Network
- Pravin Mathur, GISP* of Henrico, Senior Geospatial Consultant, Integrity Management Consulting
- David H. Wells, SP of Chesapeake, Director, Tidewater Chapter, Virginia Association of Surveyors, and Project Surveyor, Pennoni Associates
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board
- The Honorable David L. Bulova*of Fairfax, Member, 37th District, Virginia House of Delegates
- Whitney Katchmark* of Chesapeake, Water Resources Engineer, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission
- Wayne M. Kirkpatrick* of Stuart, Retired, K-P Hill Dairy, Inc.
- Ginny Snead, PE, CFM* of James City County, Associate, A. Morton Thomas and Associates
*denotes reappointment