Night-time lane closures planned this month on Route 250 Bypass
News

Night-time lane closures planned this month on Route 250 Bypass

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

CharlottesvilleThere will be night-time lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street throughout the month of October, according to a news release from the City of Charlottesville sent today.

The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will have nighttime lane closures on U.S. 250 between Oct. 10-11 in the eastbound outside lane. Also, the westbound outside lane will be closed Oct. 9-13 and Oct. 16-20.

The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad will have nighttime lane closures on U.S. 250 between Oct. 12-13, Oct. 16-20, and Oct. 23-27 in the eastbound direction.

The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Emmet Street will be closed on Oct. 23 for the installation of latex overlays.

Drivers are asked to be aware of changing traffic patterns, and follow the posted work zone speed limits.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

