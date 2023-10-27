Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Virginia broke a scoreless tie with five minutes to go in the first half, then poured it on Syracuse in the second half on the way to a 4-0 win in the Cavaliers’ regular-season finale on Thursday night.

With the first half winding down, UVA (8-3-6, 3-3-4 ACC) got a chance when the Hoos found Jill Flammia in transition just outside the attacking third. The sophomore received the ball in stride and raced down the field, cutting in toward the spot as she entered the box and finished her chance for the 1-0 lead.

Virginia got its second goal in the 58th minute after Talia Staude was taken out in the box by the Syracuse keeper as the players collided as Staude attempted a header. Maggie Cagle stepped to the spot and buried the chance for the 2-0 lead.

The Cavaliers would find the net twice more with Meredith McDermott creating a sliver of space at the top of the box in the 74th minute and drilling a shot into the upper left corner. Talia Staude would convert on a header off a corner kick in the 80th minute for the 4-0 victory.