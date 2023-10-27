Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia broke a scoreless tie with five minutes to go in the first half, then poured it on Syracuse in the second half on the way to a 4-0 win in the Cavaliers’ regular-season finale on Thursday night.

With the first half winding down, UVA (8-3-6, 3-3-4 ACC) got a chance when the Hoos found Jill Flammia in transition just outside the attacking third. The sophomore received the ball in stride and raced down the field, cutting in toward the spot as she entered the box and finished her chance for the 1-0 lead.

Virginia got its second goal in the 58th minute after Talia Staude was taken out in the box by the Syracuse keeper as the players collided as Staude attempted a header. Maggie Cagle stepped to the spot and buried the chance for the 2-0 lead.

The Cavaliers would find the net twice more with Meredith McDermott creating a sliver of space at the top of the box in the 74th minute and drilling a shot into the upper left corner. Talia Staude would convert on a header off a corner kick in the 80th minute for the 4-0 victory.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mason pickett
Local, Police, Politics

Sign guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Police, Virginia

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria.

billy wagner
Baseball, Sports

Miller School coach, future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner honored by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

Billy Wagner, borderline Hall of Fame relief pitcher, now 10-year baseball coach at Miller School in Albemarle County, is the recipient of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced this week.

road closed
Government, Local

Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Rep. Spanberger poll reveals 95% of Virginians support ban on congressional stock trading

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

Chris Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

Author of books about Wildlife Center patients continues tour for “Bailey the Bear Needs Help!”

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy