Wildlife Center of Virginia invites public to Belle Isle State Park for Bald Eagle’s release

Local

Rebecca Barnabi
Bald Eagle No. 25-1783 will be released back into the wild on Sunday. Courtesy of the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

After two months of expert care and rehabilitation, Bald Eagle #25-1783 is ready to return to the skies.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to witness the eagle’s release back into the wild on Sunday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at Belle Isle State Park in Lancaster County.

The adult Bald Eagle was rescued on May 26 after being struck by a vehicle in Middlesex County. Upon admission to the Center, veterinary staff diagnosed the eagle with a fractured coracoid, a critical bone in the shoulder essential for flight.

Bloodwork also revealed dangerously high levels of lead in the eagle’s system, which may have impaired his coordination and contributed to the collision. For several weeks, the Center’s veterinary and rehabilitation teams worked to stabilize the eagle’s condition, treat the lead toxicity and support the healing of the fracture.

By early July, the eagle was recovered and strong enough to begin daily flight exercises in a large outdoor enclosure. He was officially cleared for release on July 15.

Wildlife Center staff will give a brief educational presentation on the organization’s work before opening the eagle’s crate and returning him to his natural habitat. The release is free and open to the public, and a park admission fee will not be required for attendees.

Anyone wishing to attend is requested to RSVP their name and group size using this webform. The event will be held rain or shine although it may be delayed or canceled if thunderstorms with lightning threaten visitor safety.

For GPS directions use 1632 Belle Isle Rd., Lancaster, VA 22503. The release will be held near the Visitor Center, and posted signs will guide visitors. Restrooms will be available onsite.

Come celebrate the eagle’s recovery and return to the wild, and learn more about how you can help protect Virginia’s native wildlife.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

