White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft.

The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair.

The suspect is associated with a crime that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.

If you recognize this person, contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.