News

White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary

Published:

stuarts draft burglary suspectThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft.

The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair.

The suspect is associated with a crime that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.

If you recognize this person, contact Investigator Chad Marshall of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

