The City of Waynesboro Economic Development and Tourism Department is launching two competitive grant programs designed to strengthen local businesses, enhance commercial corridors and grow tourism in the city.

Applications are now open for the Building Improvement Grant Program and the Building Opportunities to Support Tourism (BOOST) Grant Program, providing funding for projects that improve Waynesboro’s appearance, attract visitors, and support economic growth.

The Building Improvement Grant Program offers financial assistance to property owners, tenants, and prospective tenants in qualifying areas of Downtown Waynesboro and Rockfish Gateway.

Eligible businesses can receive reimbursable grants of up to $5,000 for exterior façade improvements such as painting, awnings, and signage, along with up to $4,000 for landscaping improvements including hardscaping, paving and new plantings.

Information

Applications, program guidelines, and eligibility requirements are available at com.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as funding is limited.

Questions about both grants can be directed to [email protected] .

“The Building Improvement Grant Program is designed to encourage reinvestment in some of Waynesboro’s most important commercial areas,” said Greg Hitchin, the director of economic development and tourism department in city government. “When businesses invest in their storefronts, it creates momentum that benefits neighboring businesses, property owners, and the community as a whole.”

The BOOST Grant Program provides grants of up to $3,000 to businesses and organizations for the marketing of tourism-related events, festivals, attractions, and initiatives that increase visitation to Waynesboro.

Funding is available for eligible projects taking place within the City of Waynesboro during the upcoming grant cycle.

“We’re excited to support projects that encourage visitors to discover everything Waynesboro has to offer,” said Stephanie Duffy, the assistant director in the economic development and tourism department. “By helping local businesses and organizations expand their marketing reach, we’re investing in experiences that strengthen our tourism economy and showcase our community to new audiences.”

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