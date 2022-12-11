Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vmi rallies from 13 down defeats radford 77 74 to extend winning streak to three
Sports

VMI rallies from 13 down, defeats Radford, 77-74, to extend winning streak to three

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi basketball
Image: VMI Athletics

VMI trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but led by Sean Conway’s 23 points, the Keydets rallied for a 77-74 win over Radford on Saturday at Cameron Hall.

Conway was 5-of-8 from three-point range to lead the Keydets (5-6, KenPom: 323), who also got 16 points apiece from freshmen Tyler Houser and Rickey Bradley Jr.

VMI has now won three straight, while Radford (6-4, KenPom: 235) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Highlanders got 21 points from Kenyon Giles and 15 from DaQuan Smith.

VMI travels to American (7-2, KenPom: 207) Tuesday night to face the Eagles in a 6 p.m. contest at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

longwood basketball

Wichita State gets hot from three-point range, blows past Longwood, 81-63
Chris Graham
suspects

Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield
Staff/Wire

Albemarle County Police are searching for several individuals who stole items from multiple stores within the Shops at Stonefield on Saturday afternoon.

scam business

Albemarle County: Police report scam phone calls from person ID’g as sheriff’s deputy
Staff/Wire

Albemarle County Police are alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office.

broadband internet

Albemarle County: Partnership with Comcast aimed at expanding broadband access
Staff/Wire
winter home

Winter is coming: Act now to prepare your home for snow, ice, cold temperatures
Staff/Wire

Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Staff/Wire
virginia economy

Appomattox: Virginia MetalFab expanding to new facility, creating 130 new jobs
Chris Graham