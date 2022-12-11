VMI rallies from 13 down, defeats Radford, 77-74, to extend winning streak to three

VMI trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but led by Sean Conway’s 23 points, the Keydets rallied for a 77-74 win over Radford on Saturday at Cameron Hall.

Conway was 5-of-8 from three-point range to lead the Keydets (5-6, KenPom: 323), who also got 16 points apiece from freshmen Tyler Houser and Rickey Bradley Jr.

VMI has now won three straight, while Radford (6-4, KenPom: 235) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Highlanders got 21 points from Kenyon Giles and 15 from DaQuan Smith.

VMI travels to American (7-2, KenPom: 207) Tuesday night to face the Eagles in a 6 p.m. contest at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.