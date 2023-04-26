Countries
Sports

VMI centerfielder, left-hander Trey Morgan named to John Olerud watch list

Chris Graham
Published date:
trey morgan
Trey Morgan. Photo: Randall K. Wolf/VMI Athletics

VMI’s Trey Morgan is on the watch list for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award.

Morgan is the Keydets’ starting centerfielder, with a .352/.464/.522 slash line, three homers, 32 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

The lefty has also seen action on the mound 10 times this season, with three starts, a 1-0 record, 6.20 ERA and two saves.

The senior has played in 145 games at VMI, with a career .312/.397/.429 slash line, six homers, 79 RBI and 43 steals – and a 5-8 record and 6.69 ERA in 46 pitching appearances, 18 of them starts.

“I’m super excited for Trey to be named to the John Olerud watchlist,” VMI head coach Sam Roberts said. “Trey has impacted our team in a variety of roles this season.  On the mound he has delivered for us in our biggest moments of the season.  At the plate he has done a phenomenal job all year knowing the strike zone, as well as being an efficient base runner.”

VMI is off to a 22-19 start and is 6-5 in SoCon play. The Keydets are set to host Samford this weekend in a three-game series slated to open on Friday at Gray-Minor Stadium.

