Virginia, with point in men’s golf, clinches 2022-2023 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

Virginia clinched the 2022-2023 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on the golf course on Sunday.

The UVA men’s golf team posted a better finish at the ACC Championships than its counterpart from Virginia Tech, giving Virginia an 11-8 advantage in this year’s competition with two points still at stake.

Those points will be decided at the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 11-13.

This year, UVA took the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash points in men’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf and women’s lacrosse.

The teams split points in women’s soccer (two matches) and men’s basketball (two games).