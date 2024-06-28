Virginia town is ‘broke’; State Police investigation shows ‘no criminal violations’

The Town of Broadway’s financial situation has been in the headlines for months after a former Town Council member conceded the town was “broke.”

Broadway Town Council member Leslie Fulk, who served six terms on the council, resigned in June, allegedly frustrated about the town’s financial situation, according to a report by WHSV.

While accusations and allegations swirled on social media and in the Town of Broadway, the Virginia State Police investigation found that “no money was missing nor misused.”

The investigation into the town’s funds was at the request of the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Office. After meeting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, it was determined that “no criminal violations occurred.”

The investigation is now closed, according to an update by VSP sent today.

An independent audit was completed in 2023, and it also did not find any irregularities.

In February, the council was told the town didn’t have funds to pay its outstanding bills.

“We went from having 8 percent reserves, which is 8 percent of about a seven-and-a-half million dollar budget,” Fulk said. “It should’ve been about $600,000 we’d have had in reserves to we’re short $200,000 to pay the bills. So what happened in two months? We’re broke.”