Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia town is ‘broke’; State Police investigation shows ‘no criminal violations’
Local, Politics

Virginia town is ‘broke’; State Police investigation shows ‘no criminal violations’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
past due bills
(© Andrey Popov – stock.adobe.com)

The Town of Broadway’s financial situation has been in the headlines for months after a former Town Council member conceded the town was “broke.”

Broadway Town Council member Leslie Fulk, who served six terms on the council, resigned in June, allegedly frustrated about the town’s financial situation, according to a report by WHSV.

While accusations and allegations swirled on social media and in the Town of Broadway, the Virginia State Police investigation found that “no money was missing nor misused.”

The investigation into the town’s funds was at the request of the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Office. After meeting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney, it was determined that “no criminal violations occurred.”

The investigation is now closed, according to an update by VSP sent today.

An independent audit was completed in 2023, and it also did not find any irregularities.

In February, the council was told the town didn’t have funds to pay its outstanding bills.

“We went from having 8 percent reserves, which is 8 percent of about a seven-and-a-half million dollar budget,” Fulk said. “It should’ve been about $600,000 we’d have had in reserves to we’re short $200,000 to pay the bills. So what happened in two months? We’re broke.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one obvious thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

drought shenandoah national park luray pass run
Local

Shenandoah National Park: No fishing until ‘significant precipitation’ in area

Crystal Graham
waynesboro
Local, Spotlight

Waynesboro: Plaza Antigua to host benefit concert Saturday for Camp LIGHT

Rebecca Barnabi

A Camp LIGHT benefit concert will be held tomorrow at Plaza Antigua in Waynesboro from 2 to 9 p.m. to raise funds for the summer camp.

Local, Spotlight

Staunton: Terry Holmes retires from Mill Street Grill after 48 years in restaurant industry

Rebecca Barnabi

Terry Holmes and Ron Bishop opened Mill Street Grill in downtown Staunton on Mother's Day 1992 during a recession.

graduation caps in air
Local, Spotlight

Scholarship funding for Waynesboro High’s Class of 2024 shows community support

Rebecca Barnabi
crime scene tape
Local

Campbell County man charged in murder of Augusta County woman

Crystal Graham
Local, Spotlight

Washington & Lee’s history professor Nneka Dennie awarded Mellon Emerging Faculty Leaders

Rebecca Barnabi
biden trump
Politics

Election 2024: Debate boiled down to who was the worst president, best golfer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status