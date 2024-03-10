Virginia joins UNC, Duke, Pitt as top four seeds at 2024 ACC Tournament

The ACC Tournament bracket is set, with North Carolina clinching the one seed, Virginia the three, and Pitt coming back from a 1-5 start to earn the fourth double-bye.

UNC (25-6, 17-3 ACC) held off a late rally to defeat Duke (24-7, 15-5 ACC) 84-79 Saturday night in Durham to clinch the program’s first outright regular-season title since 2017.

Duke will be the tournament’s two seed.

Those four won’t play until the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The tournament will tip off on Tuesday at the Capital One Arena in Washington with games involving the teams seeded 10-15.

No. 12 seed Notre Dame (12-19, 7-13 ACC) faces No. 13 Georgia Tech (12-19, 7-13 ACC) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 NC State (17-14, 9-11 ACC) plays No. 15 Louisville (8-23, 3-17 ACC) at 4:30 p.m., while No. 11 Boston College (17-14, 8-12 ACC) takes on No. 14 Miami (15-16, 6-14 ACC) in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

You read that right: Miami, a Final Four team a year ago, picked second in the conference by the media in the preseason, finished 14th, after losing its last nine games.

That streak started with the 60-38 loss at Virginia on Feb. 5.

On Wednesday, No. 8 seed Virginia Tech (18-13, 10-10 ACC) plays No. 9 Florida State (16-14, 10-10 ACC) at noon Wednesday to start the second round. No. 5 seed Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9 ACC) battles the winner of the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech contest at 2:30 p.m.

In the second session, No. 7 Syracuse (20-11, 11-9 ACC) plays the winner of the NC State-Louisville game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 Clemson (21-10, 11-9 ACC) takes on the Boston College-Miami winner at 9:30 p.m.

Schedule

Tuesday, March 12

First Round

2 p.m. No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. No. 10 NC State vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 13

Second Round

Noon No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. No. 7 Syracuse vs. NC State-Louisville winner (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. No. 6 Clemson vs. Boston College-Miami winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Noon No. 1 North Carolina vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. No. 4 Pitt vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. No. 3 Virginia vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

7 p.m. Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 16

Championship

8:30 p.m. Semifinal winners (ESPN)