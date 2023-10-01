Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces another round of appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.
Office of the Governor
- Nicole Butler, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff
- Gillian “Gigi” Aiken, Confidential Special Assistant
Labor
- Carrie Roth, Director, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
- The Honorable Kathy Byron, Deputy Director for External Affairs, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
- Demetrios “Mitch” Melis, Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission
- Kishore Thota, Director, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation
Natural and Historic Resources
- The Honorable John Cosgrove, Deputy Commissioner, Virginia Marine Resources Commission
Agriculture and Forestry
Charitable Gaming Board
- The Honorable Dirksen Compton of Pulaski County, Member, Board of Supervisors-Draper District, Pulaski County
- Anthony C. Williams of Petersburg, City Attorney, City of Petersburg
Milk Commission
- Kevin Craun of Bridgewater, Owner and Manager, Hillview Farm, Inc.
- Robert Watters Of Great Falls, Managing Partner, The Madison Group LLC
Virginia Board of Forestry
- Andrew Brown of Appomattox, Environmental Manager, Weyerhaeuser
- William Godwin of Franklin, Forester, Franklin Lumber, LLC
- Scott Shallenberger of Concord, Area Procurement Manager, Westrock
Wine Board
- Kerem Baki Of Purcellville, Owner and Winemaker, Hillsborough Winery, Brewery, and Vineyard
Authority
- Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority
- Robert Birdsey of Richmond, Managing Director, Green Front Energy
Commerce and Trade
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Vanitha Khera Of Mclean, Executive Director, Khera Charitable Fund
Commonwealth
Virginia Asian Advisory Board
- Tony O. Yeh of Vienna, Real Estate Broker, United Realty, Inc.
Compact
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission
- Jennifer Debruhl of Hanover, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation
Education
Board of Trustees of The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
- Leslie Sanchez of Alexandria, Founder and CEO, Impacto Group Media
Board of Trustees of The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- April Hamby Crabtree of Abingdon, Small Business Owner and Educator
Board of Trustees of The Virginia Museum and Fine Arts
- Loren Brueggen of Alexandria, Principal, Metropolitan Consulting
- Emily Franklin of Virginia Beach, Creative Designer, Emily Franklin Designs
- Dr. Pamela Royal of Richmond, President, Royal Dermatology
- Christina Shin of Mclean, Managing Partner, Rowe Weinstein & Sohn, PLLC
Board of Visitors of James Madison University
- Jeff Bolander of Mcgaheysville, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired)
Virginia Commission for the Arts
- Vanessa Thaxton-Ward, Ph.D., of Hampton, Director, Hampton University Museum
Finance
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates
- Shane Mccullar of Alexandria, CEO and Operating Principle, KW Metro Center
Health and Human Resources
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
- Jason Ascher of Arlington, Political Director, Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association
- Shane Roberts-Thomas of Richmond, Co-Owner, Morse Group Corporation (DBA Southern Kitchen)
- Elizabeth L. Schultz of Richmond, Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education
Board of Dentistry
- Michael Martinez De Andino of Henrico, Senior Counsel (Retired), Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Jennifer Szakaly, Jd, DDS, of Isle of Wight County, Isle of Wight Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, PC (DBA Isle Dentistry)
Renal Disease Council
- Dr. Stephen Anderson of Forest, Owner and Pharmacist, Halifax Pharmacy
- Jennifer Jones of Chesterfield, Resilience Practitioner, JL Jones Consulting, LLC, Executive Board of Directors, American Association of Kidney Patients
- Dr. Kinjal R. Patel of Lorton, Physician, Virginia Nephrology Group
- Anthony Reed of Stuarts Draft, CEO, Kidney Trails
State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board
- Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin of Chesterfield County, Retired Director of Health/Counseling Services, Virginia State University
- Brian Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief of Ems, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department
- Robert E. Lipscomb, Jr., of Lynchburg, Retired Deputy Fire Chief, Lynchburg Fire Department
- Beth Matish of Henrico County, CEO, Johnston Willis Hospital
- Dr. Patrick Mclaughlin of Midlothian, Physician, VCU Health
- Matthew Rickman of Roanoke, Deputy Chief, City of Salem Fire-EMS Department
- Torie Smith of Palmer Springs, Flight Nurse, Duke Life Flight
- Bruce Stratton of Concord, Life Member & Hall of Fame Recipient, Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads Inc.
State Executive Council for Children’s Services
- Melvin Roy Of Washington, D.C., Founder and CEO, Foster-U
Labor
Board For Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers, and Landscape Architects
- The Honorable Susan P. Dibble of Glen Allen, Member, Board of Supervisors- South Anna District, Hanover County
Board For Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- Tripp Costen of Henrico, President, Costen Floors
- Robert Shackford of Mechanicsville, Vice President, Paramount Builders, Inc.
Board For Professional Soil Scientists, Wetland Professionals, and Geologists
- Justin T. Brown of Glen Allen, Environmental Scientist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals
- Erica Duncan of Hanover, Assistant Division Director, Henrico County
- Caleb Taylor of Christiansburg, Executive Director, NRV Regional Water Authority
Common Interest Community Board
- Deborah Mancoll Casey of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Principle and Vice Chair, Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC