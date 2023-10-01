Countries
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces another round of appointments
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces another round of appointments

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.

Office of the Governor

  • Nicole Butler, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff
  • Gillian “Gigi” Aiken, Confidential Special Assistant

Labor

  • Carrie Roth, Director, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
  • The Honorable Kathy Byron, Deputy Director for External Affairs, Department of Workforce Development and Advancement
  • Demetrios “Mitch” Melis, Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission
  • Kishore Thota, Director, Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation

Natural and Historic Resources

  • The Honorable John Cosgrove, Deputy Commissioner, Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Agriculture and Forestry

Charitable Gaming Board

  • The Honorable Dirksen Compton of Pulaski County, Member, Board of Supervisors-Draper District, Pulaski County
  • Anthony C. Williams of Petersburg, City Attorney, City of Petersburg

Milk Commission

  • Kevin Craun of Bridgewater, Owner and Manager, Hillview Farm, Inc.
  • Robert Watters Of Great Falls, Managing Partner, The Madison Group LLC

Virginia Board of Forestry

  • Andrew Brown of Appomattox, Environmental Manager, Weyerhaeuser
  • William Godwin of Franklin, Forester, Franklin Lumber, LLC
  • Scott Shallenberger of Concord, Area Procurement Manager, Westrock

Wine Board

  • Kerem Baki Of Purcellville, Owner and Winemaker, Hillsborough Winery, Brewery, and Vineyard

Authority

  • Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority
  • Robert Birdsey of Richmond, Managing Director, Green Front Energy

Commerce and Trade

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • Vanitha Khera Of Mclean, Executive Director, Khera Charitable Fund

Commonwealth

Virginia Asian Advisory Board

  • Tony O. Yeh of Vienna, Real Estate Broker, United Realty, Inc.

Compact

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission

  • Jennifer Debruhl of Hanover, Director, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

Education

Board of Trustees of The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation

  • Leslie Sanchez of Alexandria, Founder and CEO, Impacto Group Media

Board of Trustees of The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

  • April Hamby Crabtree of Abingdon, Small Business Owner and Educator

Board of Trustees of The Virginia Museum and Fine Arts

  • Loren Brueggen of Alexandria, Principal, Metropolitan Consulting
  • Emily Franklin of Virginia Beach, Creative Designer, Emily Franklin Designs
  • Dr. Pamela Royal of Richmond, President, Royal Dermatology
  • Christina Shin of Mclean, Managing Partner, Rowe Weinstein & Sohn, PLLC

Board of Visitors of James Madison University

  • Jeff Bolander of Mcgaheysville, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired)

Virginia Commission for the Arts

  • Vanessa Thaxton-Ward, Ph.D., of Hampton, Director, Hampton University Museum

Finance

Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates

  • Shane Mccullar of Alexandria, CEO and Operating Principle, KW Metro Center

Health and Human Resources

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

  • Jason Ascher of Arlington, Political Director, Mid-Atlantic Pipe Trades Association
  • Shane Roberts-Thomas of Richmond, Co-Owner, Morse Group Corporation (DBA Southern Kitchen)
  • Elizabeth L. Schultz of Richmond, Assistant State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education

Board of Dentistry

  • Michael Martinez De Andino of Henrico, Senior Counsel (Retired), Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
  • Jennifer Szakaly, Jd, DDS, of Isle of Wight County, Isle of Wight Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, PC (DBA Isle Dentistry)

Renal Disease Council

  • Dr. Stephen Anderson of Forest, Owner and Pharmacist, Halifax Pharmacy
  • Jennifer Jones of Chesterfield, Resilience Practitioner, JL Jones Consulting, LLC, Executive Board of Directors, American Association of Kidney Patients
  • Dr. Kinjal R. Patel of Lorton, Physician, Virginia Nephrology Group
  • Anthony Reed of Stuarts Draft, CEO, Kidney Trails

State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

  • Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin of Chesterfield County, Retired Director of Health/Counseling Services, Virginia State University
  • Brian Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief of Ems, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department
  • Robert E. Lipscomb, Jr., of Lynchburg, Retired Deputy Fire Chief, Lynchburg Fire Department
  • Beth Matish of Henrico County, CEO, Johnston Willis Hospital
  • Dr. Patrick Mclaughlin of Midlothian, Physician, VCU Health
  • Matthew Rickman of Roanoke, Deputy Chief, City of Salem Fire-EMS Department
  • Torie Smith of Palmer Springs, Flight Nurse, Duke Life Flight
  • Bruce Stratton of Concord, Life Member & Hall of Fame Recipient, Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads Inc.

State Executive Council for Children’s Services

  • Melvin Roy Of Washington, D.C., Founder and CEO, Foster-U

Labor

Board For Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers, and Landscape Architects

  • The Honorable Susan P. Dibble of Glen Allen, Member, Board of Supervisors- South Anna District, Hanover County

Board For Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors

  • Tripp Costen of Henrico, President, Costen Floors
  • Robert Shackford of Mechanicsville, Vice President, Paramount Builders, Inc.

Board For Professional Soil Scientists, Wetland Professionals, and Geologists

  • Justin T. Brown of Glen Allen, Environmental Scientist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals

  • Erica Duncan of Hanover, Assistant Division Director, Henrico County
  • Caleb Taylor of Christiansburg, Executive Director, NRV Regional Water Authority

Common Interest Community Board

  • Deborah Mancoll Casey of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Principle and Vice Chair, Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

