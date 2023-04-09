Virginia adds Arizona transfer Paris Clark to increasingly talented hoops roster

Amaka Aguga-Hamilton is adding another five-star recruit to her Virginia basketball roster.

Paris Clark, a 2022 McDonald’s All-America, is transferring to UVA after a so-so freshman season at Arizona.

Clark will be one of four five-star prep recruits on the Virginia roster next season – joining 5’11” junior guard/forward Mir McClean, 6’2” grad student forward Sam Brunelle and an incoming freshman, Kymora Johnson of St. Anne’s-Belfield.

Virginia will also add Olivia McGhee, a 6’2” guard from Louisa County, who is ranked No. 45 in the 2023 espnW HoopGurlz recruiting rankings.

Agugua-Hamilton led Virginia to a 15-15 mark in her first season at Virginia, taking over a program that had won a combined five games in the prior two seasons.

Clark, a 5’8” guard, was the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 out of Long Island Lutheran High School, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.0 steals in her prep career.

The Jordan Brand and SLAM All-American was ranked No. 21 in the HoopGurlz Class of 2022 recruit rankings.

“I’m thrilled to officially welcome Paris into our Wahoo Family,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a high-character, hard-working, talented player who wants to be a part of something special here at UVA! Her game speaks for itself, a guard who can play on both sides of the ball! A three-level scorer, defensive stopper and rebounder. I am certain she will thrive in our culture and impact our program on and off the court!”

Clark appeared in 24 games this past season at Arizona, averaging 3.8 points per game with three double-digit scoring performances.