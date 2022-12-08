Menu
news vcu opens six game homestand with ugly loss to jacksonville 73 62
Sports

VCU opens six-game homestand with ugly loss to Jacksonville, 73-62

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU lost at home on Wednesday to Jacksonville, of the ASUN, 73-62, what you would call a bad loss for the Rams.

Brandon Johns Jr. had 20 points for VCU (5-4), which trailed by as many as 16 before making it interesting late.

Kevion Nolan scored 20 to lead Jacksonville (5-2), which has three non-D1 wins this year.

The loss drops VCU to a season-low 116th in the KenPom.com ratings.

VCU had been picked third in the preseason A-10 poll, a year after a 22-10 finish that included a two-game run in the NIT.

“Credit to Jacksonville. They came in here and took it to us,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said after the game. “They created some really good opportunities, really gave themselves some confidence and put us on our heels. For most of the game, they just played harder than us. I thought late in the game, we played harder and had more success on both ends of the court. We’ve got work to do. I like this team, I know what we’re capable of, but I’ve got a better job with these guys, and we’re going to have some heart to hearts and get to work.”

The Rams play their second game of a six-game homestand of the season in a match-up against Howard on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on MASN and ESPN+

Chris Graham

