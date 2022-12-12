Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news vcu keeps howard at arms length defeats bison 70 60 to get back on track
Sports

VCU keeps Howard at arm’s length, defeats Bison, 70-60, to get back on track

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU got back on track on Sunday with a 70-60 win over Howard at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (6-4) got 16 points and seven rebounds from grad student Brandon Johns Jr. in the win.

VCU led by 10 at the break, but Howard (4-8) would hang around in the second half, getting as close as five.

The Bison were led by Steve Settle III, who had 18 points.

“Proud of our guys,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We had some resolve there to finish the game off. I just thought we had more intensity and stuck more to the game plan then we have the last two games. Just proud of our guys. We had two really hard days of practice the last two days to get ready for this one and thought the guys responded the right way.”

The Rams’ six-game December homestand continues on Wednesday when in-state rival Radford comes to the Siegel Center.

Tip-off against the Highlanders is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

garett tujague

Report: UVA O line coach Garett Tujague headed to NC State to rejoin Anae
Chris Graham
uva basketball

Virginia men’s, women’s hoops both undefeated heading into the holidays
Scott Ratcliffe

It’s a good time to be a Virginia basketball fan, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning every single game they’ve played so far this season as the schedule approaches conference play.

police

Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate dies following attack by another inmate
Chris Graham

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate death at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap on Sunday afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate. The inmate that was attacked was found unresponsive and was taken...

uva football

Virginia poaches Monmouth, Saginaw Valley State for commits at QB, offensive line
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

Christmas comes early for the Baltimore Ravens in 16-14 win in Pittsburgh
Scott German
Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #7 Virginia Tech blasts UNC Asheville, 86-48, on Sunday
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Oklahoma State, 70-65, in Brooklyn
Chris Graham