VCU keeps Howard at arm’s length, defeats Bison, 70-60, to get back on track

VCU got back on track on Sunday with a 70-60 win over Howard at the Siegel Center.

The Rams (6-4) got 16 points and seven rebounds from grad student Brandon Johns Jr. in the win.

VCU led by 10 at the break, but Howard (4-8) would hang around in the second half, getting as close as five.

The Bison were led by Steve Settle III, who had 18 points.

“Proud of our guys,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We had some resolve there to finish the game off. I just thought we had more intensity and stuck more to the game plan then we have the last two games. Just proud of our guys. We had two really hard days of practice the last two days to get ready for this one and thought the guys responded the right way.”

The Rams’ six-game December homestand continues on Wednesday when in-state rival Radford comes to the Siegel Center.

Tip-off against the Highlanders is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.