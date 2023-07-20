Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VCU Basketball: Non-conference schedule includes Memphis, Temple, ESPN Events Invitational
Sports

VCU Basketball: Non-conference schedule includes Memphis, Temple, ESPN Events Invitational

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU will host Memphis and Temple at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in December, and will take on an ESPN Events Invitational field that includes six NCAA Tournament teams as part of a slate of non-conference games announced Thursday.

VCU’s 13-game non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season includes the potential for as many as four games against 2023 NCAA Tournament squads, including Final Four qualifier Florida Atlantic.

In all, nine of the Rams’ potential 2023-2024 opponents qualified for the postseason in 2022-23. Seven of those schools ranked within the top 75 of the NCAA NET rankings last year.

VCU will tip off a new era under coach Ryan Odom on Monday, Nov. 6, when the Rams host McNeese State at the Siegel Center. VCU will open its 2023-2024 campaign with four straight home contests overall, as Samford (Nov. 10), in-state foe Radford (Nov. 15) and Seattle (Nov. 18) will also come calling.

All three of those programs posted 20-win campaigns last season and are expected to compete for a championship in their leagues in 2023-2024.

VCU will meet a loaded field at the previously announced ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23-24, 26) at the Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. The Rams will play three games against a bracket that includes NCAA Tournament squads FAU, Penn State, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Boise State, as well as NIT participant Virginia Tech and Butler.

Matchups for the tournament will be released at a later date.

The Rams will return from Thanksgiving to close out their non-conference schedule with six consecutive games at the Siegel Center.

VCU will face Norfolk State on Dec. 1. The Spartans have won 20-plus games each of the past two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament in both 2021 and 2022.

On Dec. 6, the Rams will welcome Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers in one of the more anticipated Siegel Center tilts in the building’s 24-year history.

Memphis, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and a 26-win campaign, finished last season rated 22nd in the NCAA’s NET rankings and was voted 24th in the Final Associated Press Top-25 Poll of the 2022-23 season.

On Dec. 10, VCU will host SWAC regular-season champion and NIT participant Alcorn State, followed by a visit from former Atlantic 10 Conference rival Temple on Dec. 16.

The Rams will wrap up 2023 with contests at the Siegel Center against Maryland-Eastern Shore (Dec. 22) and Gardner-Webb (Dec. 30).

VCU, set to embark on its first season under Odom, is the defending A-10 regular season and tournament champions. The Rams have reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times since 2004.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by visiting VCUAthletics.com/tickets or by calling 804-828-RAMS.

Additional game times and television information will be released in the coming weeks.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
family summer camping trip
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy