Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

Rexrode, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.