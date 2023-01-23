Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update staunton teen dead in early morning crash in augusta county
Local

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

Rexrode, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger, David I. Young, 18, of Staunton, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
,

Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
Crystal Graham
marques hagans
,

Why is Marques Hagans leaving Virginia? Because he wants to be head coach one day
Chris Graham

Marques Hagans isn’t leaving Virginia for Penn State for money. He’s leaving to get the stink of the Tony Elliott regime off.

,

Mortality: Why the deaths of celebrities really bother us
Rebecca Barnabi

They say only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. Today, I want to talk about death.

vmi

VMI releases 2023 football schedule: Opening against Davidson, road game at NC State
Chris Graham
Marques Hagans
,

Virginia losing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to Penn State
Chris Graham
chris graham uva
,

Podcast: Five (or thereabouts) observations from Virginia’s win at Wake Forest
Chris Graham
gas
, ,

Gas prices are higher, and it’s looking like they’ll be pushing even higher moving forward
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy