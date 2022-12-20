Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update charlottesville man staunton woman in custody in sunday 14th street shooting
News & Views

UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down.

Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton, were arrested on Tuesday, according to Charlottesville Police.

Paige was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Smith was served with a warrant for felony malicious wounding, principal in the second degree.

Police are still investigating the 2:20 a.m. Sunday incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Raines with CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road construction

VDOT to suspend work for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
Crystal Graham
zhen yan

Don’t wait to make a resolution to get moving: ‘Exercise is better than medicine’
Crystal Graham

As the New Year approaches, the unhealthy eating over the holidays catches up with all of us, and often, exercise is at the top of our resolutions.

carolyn dull

Staunton leader Carolyn Dull: ‘It was a privilege to help the city in any way I can’
Crystal Graham

Carolyn Dull’s tenure on Staunton City Council comes to a close this month after serving on Council since 2006 and serving as mayor from 2014 through 2020. She did not seek re-election in November.

prescription drugs

Spanberger pushing DEA, FDA to come up with plan to address Adderall shortage
Chris Graham
robert saunders

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
Chris Graham
court law

Retired Buena Vista police chief charged with felony misuse of public funds
Chris Graham
drink and drive dui

Virginia ramping up Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement effort over holidays
Chris Graham