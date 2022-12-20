UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting

A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down.

Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton, were arrested on Tuesday, according to Charlottesville Police.

Paige was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Smith was served with a warrant for felony malicious wounding, principal in the second degree.

Police are still investigating the 2:20 a.m. Sunday incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Raines with CPD at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.