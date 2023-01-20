Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news update charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in ivy road accident
Local

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13.

Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.

Martinez was without a helmet, wearing dark clothing, and did not have lights installed on their bicycle. It was also raining at the time of the crash, according to Charlottesville Police.

The CPD does not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva basketball
,

Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday
Chris Graham
tim kaine
,

Getting in the game early: Tim Kaine announces candidacy for re-election to U.S. Senate
Chris Graham

Tim Kaine announced Friday that he will run for re-election to what would be a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Grant application process open for AARP’s Livable Communities program
Rebecca Barnabi

Local eligible organizations and governments across the U.S. are invited to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program.

sentence
,

Arizona man pleads guilty to child pornography charges involving Virginia 14-year-old
Crystal Graham
solar panels
,

What happens environmentally when today’s new solar panels wear out in 20-30 years?
Opinion
bob good
, ,

Letter: Did we elect Bob Good to wreck Washington, or to work for us?
Opinion
vdot logo
,

Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy