Brian Driscoll, the former acting director of the FBI, who you’ve heard of because he pushed back on a directive to put together a list of agents involved in investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot so they could be terminated, has himself been terminated, for obvious reasons.

“Last night I was informed that tomorrow will be my last day in the FBI. I understand that you may have a lot of questions regarding why, for which I currently have no answers. No cause has been articulated at this time,” Driscoll wrote in a message to colleagues on Thursday.

This is par for the course for the lawless Trump administration, which has prioritized running a protection racket for the convicted-felon president over engaging in actual law enforcement.

Kash Patel ended up taking over the reins at the FBI, though his future has to be considered uncertain, because he at least was a Jeffrey Epstein truther – hard to tell where Patel is on that now that the word from on high is that Trump barely knew the billionaire rapist and sex trafficker, though, of course, the two were well-acquainted, and we all know that.

For now, Patel is in, and Driscoll, who stood in front of the tanks rolling into the square, is out.

“The continued purging of experienced, nonpartisan FBI agents by the Trump administration is nothing short of alarming,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“These are individuals have dedicated their careers to protecting the American people, and their firings are part of a disturbing pattern of retaliation and politicization at an institution charged with safeguarding national security and the rule of law. The American people deserve to know that federal law enforcement is free to follow the evidence without fear of retribution from the White House or its lackeys,” Warner said.

“President Trump may believe he can manipulate the levers of power to serve his own ends, but history will not judge this recklessness kindly, and neither should Congress,” Warner said.