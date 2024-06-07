Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Traffic alert: VDOT to begin improvements to I-81 at exit 317 in Frederick County on Monday
Virginia

Traffic alert: VDOT to begin improvements to I-81 at exit 317 in Frederick County on Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

Interchange improvements are scheduled to begin Monday, June 10, 2024, at Interstate 81 exit 317 (Route 11) in Frederick County near Winchester.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will extend the I-81 northbound acceleration lane (on-ramp from Route 11) and the I-81 southbound deceleration lane (off-ramp to Route 11) by about 1,300 feet.

Beginning June 10 and extending into mid-July, I-81 northbound and southbound motorists can expect single-lane closures as necessary. Lane closures are limited to overnight hours, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From mid-July through project completion in fall 2024, concrete barriers will block the right shoulders of northbound and southbound I-81. The right shoulder closures will be in place 24/7.

During later phases of the project, the I-81 northbound on-ramp or southbound off-ramp may be closed during overnight hours for paving operations. Detour signs and digital message boards will advise motorists of ramp closures and detour routes.

Acceleration and deceleration lane extensions enhance safety and traffic operations by providing more room for vehicles to reach interstate speed before merging, or slow down to exit at the interchange.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in June 2019 selected the I-81 exit 317 improvements for full funding through the SMART SCALE prioritization process, which objectively scores transportation projects using several data-driven measures.

On March 29, VDOT awarded a $1,775,430 contract to W-L Construction and Paving Inc. of Chilhowie, Virginia. The project has a contract completion date of November 12, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA Baseball Notebook: O’Connor going with Blanco in Game 1, Woolfolk in Game 2
2 Fifth District Republicans to Trump: Back Bob Good, not the guy with a ‘history of lying’
3 Could cottages be the answer to affordable housing in Waynesboro? Maybe
4 Glut of gastrointestinal illnesses in people who visited Lake Anna under investigation
5 UVA throws another $80M at football, trying to solve a problem of its own making

Latest News

nhra
Sports

First-round qualifying complete for Supergrip Thunder Valley Nationals

Rod Mullins
cottage housing example
Local

Could cottages be the answer to affordable housing in Waynesboro? Maybe

Crystal Graham

Cottage-style housing may soon be a possibility in Waynesboro to potentially address the need for more affordable homes in the city.

uva football ops center
Sports

UVA throws another $80M at football, trying to solve a problem of its own making

Chris Graham

UVA Football has its new 93,000-square-foot, $80 million palace of a football operations center that’s supposed to not only help the current roster, but it sure better be a factor in luring future big-time recruits, right?

gas
Politics, U.S. & World News

‘An essential part of American daily life’: House energy coalition applauds new NHTSA standards

Rebecca Barnabi
golf
Local, Sports

Great Futures Golf Tournament scheduled for June 15, benefits Boys & Girls Club

Rebecca Barnabi
hospital patient health
Health, U.S. & World News, Virginia

VCU liver specialist reveals transformative treatment for fatty liver disease

Rebecca Barnabi
basketball
Sports

The Caitlin Clark Effect is real: And yet WNBA players are resentful of the attention

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status