Traffic alert: VDOT to begin improvements to I-81 at exit 317 in Frederick County on Monday

Interchange improvements are scheduled to begin Monday, June 10, 2024, at Interstate 81 exit 317 (Route 11) in Frederick County near Winchester.

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will extend the I-81 northbound acceleration lane (on-ramp from Route 11) and the I-81 southbound deceleration lane (off-ramp to Route 11) by about 1,300 feet.

Beginning June 10 and extending into mid-July, I-81 northbound and southbound motorists can expect single-lane closures as necessary. Lane closures are limited to overnight hours, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

From mid-July through project completion in fall 2024, concrete barriers will block the right shoulders of northbound and southbound I-81. The right shoulder closures will be in place 24/7.

During later phases of the project, the I-81 northbound on-ramp or southbound off-ramp may be closed during overnight hours for paving operations. Detour signs and digital message boards will advise motorists of ramp closures and detour routes.

Acceleration and deceleration lane extensions enhance safety and traffic operations by providing more room for vehicles to reach interstate speed before merging, or slow down to exit at the interchange.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in June 2019 selected the I-81 exit 317 improvements for full funding through the SMART SCALE prioritization process, which objectively scores transportation projects using several data-driven measures.

On March 29, VDOT awarded a $1,775,430 contract to W-L Construction and Paving Inc. of Chilhowie, Virginia. The project has a contract completion date of November 12, 2024.

All work is weather permitting.