Traffic alert: Part of Route 752 in Rockingham County will close for three months

Beginning Wednesday, July 5, part of Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic for approximately three months.

Closure between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) is necessary for the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over Spring Creek, west of Bridgewater.

Local traffic will have access to properties on both side of the work zone.

Through traffic will have the following detours:

Drivers approaching from the Route 752/745 intersection will go east on Route 752, north on Route 752 (Silver Creek Road), west on Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and then south on Route 613 (Briery Branch Road/Spring Creek Road) to the end of the detour.

Drivers approaching from the Route 752/613 intersection will go north on Route 613 (Spring Creek Road/Briery Branch Road), east on Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and then south on Route 752 (Silver Creek Road) to the end of the detour.

Route 752 is scheduled to reopen or near Thursday, September 28.

All work is weather permitting.