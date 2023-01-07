Torrid shooting from three fuels VCU to 89-72 A-10 win over Davidson 

VCU shot 15-of-24 from three on Saturday, and if you’re shooting 15-of-24 from three, you’re going to win.

The Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) did just that, rolling past Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) 89-72.

David Shriver had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three, and Jayden Nunn had 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from three.

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga led all scorers with 20 points and shot 8-of-12 on the day.

The Wildcats got out to an early 10-0 lead, but VCU rallied with a 19-4 run and eventually went into the half up 12, at 41-29.

The game never got closer in the second half.

The Rams will fly to Chicago for their first conference matchup against Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network