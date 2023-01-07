Menu
news torrid shooting from three fuels vcu to 89 72 win over davidson
Sports

Torrid shooting from three fuels VCU to 89-72 A-10 win over Davidson 

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU shot 15-of-24 from three on Saturday, and if you’re shooting 15-of-24 from three, you’re going to win.

The Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) did just that, rolling past Davidson (9-7, 2-2 A-10) 89-72.

David Shriver had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three, and Jayden Nunn had 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from three.

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga led all scorers with 20 points and shot 8-of-12 on the day.

The Wildcats got out to an early 10-0 lead, but VCU rallied with a 19-4 run and eventually went into the half up 12, at 41-29.

The game never got closer in the second half.

The Rams will fly to Chicago for their first conference matchup against Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

