I don’t know who torques me more – MAGAs who tell me that Democrats are too focused on immigrants and the trans community, or supposed Democrats who tell me that Democrats are too focused on immigrants and the trans community.

“We were really south on kitchen-table issues. We weren’t really good about the family-room issues,” said Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama’s former White House chief of staff, who seems to think he can be a guy in the 2028 presidential race, and thus, he needs to be bipartisan, as if a single MAGA Republican is ever going to vote for a former Obama staffer.

Emanuel was a guest on the “I’ve Had It” podcast, hosted by somebody I’d not heard of previously, Jennifer Welch, who was about to give him holy hell.

“The only room we were doing really well was the bathroom, and that’s the smallest room in the house,” Emanuel said, setting Welch, an interior designer, the eff off.

“That is such bullshit. That is total bullshit. That is buying into the right-wing media narrative. And I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this,” Welch said, apparently because, you know, she’d had it.

I’ve had it, too.

It’s one thing when my fake Christian MAGA mother-in-law overlooks how her Lord Baby Jesus wouldn’t be on board with snatching people off the streets and putting them on planes to die in a prison cell in El Salvador.

But when, say, Gavin Newsom, who also thinks he can be a guy in the 2028 presidential race, and thus, decides to have the likes of Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk on his podcast, and agrees with them on everything they say, man, I dunno.

“I’m being tested by it, because the reaction has been a little more bumpy than I even anticipated,” Newsom said in an interview with The Hill this week.

Ya think?

“The reaction when I had Charlie Kirk and Bannon on was exactly to me Exhibit A of what I feel is wrong right now with my party: an unwillingness to even engage and platform, to listen,” Newsom said.

Earth to Newsom: no, it’s not about being willing to engage or listen.

Platforming? Got us there.

The Bannons and Kirks of the world have their own means of getting out their propaganda without needing our help.

People are calling you a feckless coward because you don’t seem to get that, because you’re blasting Chris Van Hollen for going to El Salvador and “playing right into the hands of Donald Trump,” because you’re effusive in praise of Bannon, Trump’s former Reichstag architect, saying that we’re getting it all wrong, that Bannon “talks about working folks, and he talks about how we hollowed out the industrial core of this country.”

No, Governor, Bannon is talking about how Trump has no choice but to suspend due process to fight the phony immigrant invasion that the far, far right has talked into being an alternative reality.

It’s one thing when my fake Christian MAGA mother-in-law pretends to pray to the 8-pound, 6-ounce newborn infant Jesus, don’t even know a word yet, just a little infant and so cuddly, but still omnipotent, and then damns her LGBTQ sister to eternal damnation and doesn’t blink an eye.

People like that don’t know any better than to be who and what they are.

One thing we know about those people, though, is, no matter how many times people on our side make a show of it being OK that they hate their LGBTQ family members and want to round up innocent immigrants and banish them to a foreign prison to die, they’re never going to vote for anybody named Gavin Newsom or Rahm Emanuel.