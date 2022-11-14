Menu
news staunton schedules modified for thanksgiving holiday week
Local/Virginia

Staunton schedules modified for Thanksgiving holiday week

Crystal Graham
Published:

staunton virginiaCity of Staunton facilities and services schedules will be modified in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release sent out today.

Trash pickup

There will be no residential trash pickup on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday Nov. 25 and will instead be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Downtown Central Business District: All CBD customers will receive trash collection on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 26 only, with the regular schedule resuming on Monday, Nov. 28.

Recycling center hours

The Recycling Center will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Regular hours resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

Library hours

The Staunton Public Library will be closing early, at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume Saturday, Nov. 26.

The outdoor book drop will be open for returns, and digital books and other online resources are available 24/7 at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Administrative offices

Administrative offices for the city of Staunton will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 with regular hours resuming on Monday, Nov. 28.

Contact

For more information on trash and recycling, contact Public Works at (540) 332-3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call (540) 332-3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call (540) 332-3812.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

