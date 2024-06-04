Staunton: Art Hive Creative awarded $1K Keep Virginia Beautiful grant for July workshops

Art Hive Creative Reuse & Art Center in Staunton has been awarded a $1,000 Green Grant as part of Keep Virginia Beautiful’s 14th Annual Green Grants Program.

Every year, government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia are invited to apply for grants between $500 and $1,000 that will help address an environmental concern in their community. Grants must focus on one of the following priorities: Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention or Community Beautification.

“Green Grants support a variety of projects that are developed and implemented at the local level, in response to each community’s needs and priorities. Project partners are diverse, but a common theme is that they make their communities more clean, green, and beautiful places for all to enjoy,” Cristi Lawton, Keep Virginia Beautiful’s Executive Director, said.

Art Hive is an inclusive art space at 835 Spring Hill Road that brings together artists, craft enthusiasts and community members for artistic exploration, collaboration and self-expression. The Green Grant will enable Art Hive to host complimentary creative workshops every weekend in July as part of celebrating the business’s first anniversary. The workshops will welcome community members of all ages to participate. Embracing their commitment to sustainability, each project will use materials that might otherwise end up in local landfills. From discarded treasures, they will craft new masterpieces.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve the natural and scenic environment. Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $307,000 for 415 programs and projects throughout the state. Funding is made possible through generous support from Altria, and additional sponsorships from WestRock and Village Bank.