ShenanArts presents Bible story of Joseph from ‘way, way back many centuries ago’

Go, Go, Go, Joseph! ShenanArts presents the upbeat, family-friendly musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Told entirely through song with the help of two dueling narrators, the musical takes the audience on a journey through Biblical Canaan and Egypt with the telling of the story of Joseph, his jealous brothers and one extremely colorful garment. The production is a timeless story of hope, perseverance, faith and forgiveness that is still relatable and relevant in today’s world.

The talented, multi-generational cast assembled for the production speaks to the show’s ability to capture the hearts of audience members of any age, but children are a special focus.

“Our vision for this show is that the story is being told to the children. As such, the production is high-energy, heart-warming, humorous, and joyful. The narrators guide the children through the tale, engaging them in all the twists and turns of Joseph‘s life. In this imaginative journey, we invite the audience to recall the wonders of childhood to experience this story from ‘way, way back many centuries ago’ in a new way,” Director Jennifer Vaughan said.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Joseph” features catchy songs in a kaleidoscope of musical styles, from a parody of French ballads (“Those Canaan Days”) to country-western (“One More Angel in Heaven”) and calypso (“Benjamin Calypso”).

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Performances are scheduled for May 9 to 11 and 16 to 18. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $19 per person, including fees. Tickets are available online. Tickets are also available at the ShenanArts box office approximately 30 minutes prior to each performance. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Contact ShenanArts directly to book a group.

ShenanArts is at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.