Service for late UVA basketball coach Terry Holland set for Sunday, May 6

Legendary UVA basketball coach Terry Holland will be honored at a service scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Holland, 80, passed away on Feb. 26.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the event. Parking is free at the JPJ lots adjacent to the building and at the McCue Center. Some parking in the JPJ Garage will be reserved for guests.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions should be made to Coach Holland’s tribute within the Alzheimer’s Association to help raise awareness and find a cure for the disease.

Donations can be made to this link:

act.alz.org/goto/CoachTHolland

Holland served as head coach at Virginia from 1974-1990, retiring as UVA’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach with a 326-173 (.653) record.

Holland guided the Cavaliers to a pair of NCAA Final Four berths (1981 and 1984), three consecutive ACC regular-season titles (1981-83), two Elite Eight appearances (1983 and 1989), one ACC tournament championship (1976), one NIT crown (1980), and nine NCAA tournament appearances.

He earned ACC Coach of the Year honors in 1981 and 1982.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to his alma mater, Davidson, as athletics director. He later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven years from 1994-2001 and then at East Carolina for 10 more years.