news podcast roundtable talks through the awful week at the university of virginia
Sports

Podcast: Roundtable talks through the awful week at the University of Virginia

Chris Graham
Published:

Hootie, Chris Graham and Scott German talk through the tragic murders of UVA Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, the heroism of Mike Hollins, and the response of the UVA community.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

Listen

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

