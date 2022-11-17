Podcast: Roundtable talks through the awful week at the University of Virginia

Hootie, Chris Graham and Scott German talk through the tragic murders of UVA Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, the heroism of Mike Hollins, and the response of the UVA community.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

Listen