More than half of Northern Virginia business executives are bearish on the national economy, which, OK, the business types wanted Donald Trump, they got him, and now they’re having buyer’s remorse?

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce released the details of its quarterly Pinkston Business Leader Survey on Tuesday.

A third of the execs expect the NoVa economy to decline over the next six months, per the survey.

Fifty-six percent are pessimistic about the national economy over the next six months.

“It’s no surprise that business sentiment is declining as our economy continues to be rattled by shifting federal and state policy signals. This quarter’s survey results serve as a wake-up call,” said Julie Coons, the chamber’s CEO, in a statement in a press release.

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The wake-up call needs to come with an AI voice telling these folks to be careful what they wish for.

Inflationary tariffs were just the start of the bad news for business in Trump 2.0.

The disastrous war in Iran has gas and diesel prices through the roof.

International tourism has cratered.

The immigration raids have foreign companies pulling investment and U.S.-based collaborations.

That’s what the business folks voted for, though they didn’t know it at the time.

“When 66 percent of executives expect our economy to remain stagnant or even decline, and half of our leaders feel Richmond doesn’t understand how their businesses actually operate, we have a serious disconnect,” Coons said, per the release.

Wait, hold on here – the NoVa chamber is blaming its ills on Richmond?

This is hilarious, in terms of its tone-deafness.

Not a word in any of this slop about their Dear Leader pissing down their legs and telling them it’s sunny and 75.

“Even when harmful proposals like the failed tax on services, wealth tax, and right-to-work repeal are defeated, the mere threat creates lingering uncertainty,” Coons said. “To remain competitive by design, Gov. Spanberger and General Assembly leadership must bridge this gap and prioritize a collaborative environment where employers feel heard. Otherwise, business leaders may simply choose to invest elsewhere.”

Spanberger and the General Assembly didn’t cut 700,000 federal jobs in Northern Virginia; that was y’all’s guy that did that.

These people deserve their sleepless nights.