Norfolk police investigating triple shooting on Raby Road, Coach Way Drive
Police, Virginia

Norfolk police investigating triple shooting on Raby Road, Coach Way Drive

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Three men were injured last night in a shooting in the 5300 block of Coach Way Drive in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a call came in at 10:54 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found two men who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Raby Road.

All three men were transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

The preliminary investigation determined both incidents are related.

As this shooting investigation continues, Norfolk Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

