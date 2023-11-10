Norfolk police investigating triple shooting on Raby Road, Coach Way Drive

Three men were injured last night in a shooting in the 5300 block of Coach Way Drive in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a call came in at 10:54 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found two men who were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Raby Road.

All three men were transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

The preliminary investigation determined both incidents are related.

As this shooting investigation continues, Norfolk Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.