Norfolk animal shelter reaches capacity, asking public to adopt dogs

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center has used its last dog kennel and urgently needs your help making some space for incoming dogs.

How can you help? If you’re interested in adoption, this is the time to do it.

To facilitate adoptions, from now until May 7, the center is waiving all dog adoption fees. That includes shots, spay/neuter and microchipping.

You can view adoptable animals online at www.norfolk.gov/nacc or stop by and meet your new best friend in person.

Norfolk Animal Care Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road and adoption hours are:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays

2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fridays

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays

Noon – 4:30 p.m.

If you’ve lost your pet, look for them at the shelter as most of the animals at NACC are found in the community. You can also help reunite pets outside the shelter by checking social media lost and found pages.

Unable to adopt right now? You can still help by fostering a medium or large dog. Fostering is free and all supplies are provided. Visit the shelter to find a temporary companion and be a part of a homeless pet’s lifesaving journey. Volunteers and donations are always welcome. Email [email protected] or call (757) 441-5505 for details. Connect with NACC on social media @norfolkanimals.