Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news nelson county divers locate final missing body from december accident in rockfish river
Local

Nelson County: Divers locate final missing body from Dec. 27 Rockfish River accident

Chris Graham
Published:
12-28-22 Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
Photo from the scene of the search effort. Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police divers have located the last missing body from a December car accident in the Rockfish River in Nelson County that killed five people.

The body was pulled from the river at 9:50 a.m. Friday, according to State Police.

VSP is transporting the remains to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

A submerged vehicle was located at a crossing over the Rockfish River on private property near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area on Dec. 27.

State Police identified four of the victims as Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, who was found in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Jasiah Davis, an 11-year-old, 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss, and Myson Sylvestre, 18.

Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers. The fourth passenger was a friend, according to VSP.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

friends of SVASC
Local

Friends of SVASC steps in to help dog owner in need with life-saving surgery

Crystal Graham
climate change
Perspectives

How can the ski resort business survive the encroaching threat of climate change?

EarthTalk

As the world warms, many of our customs begin to feel the encroaching threat of climate change.

kadin shedrick
Sports

Who should start, Kadin Shedrick or Ben Vander Plas? Let’s look at the metrics

Chris Graham

The most effective five-man lineup in the ACC, and the fourth-most effective in all of college basketball, is Virginia’s starting lineup.

Culture

Live orchestra music: ‘And the Trumpets Shall Sound’ in Staunton and Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Local

Waynesboro man dead from injuries in motorcycle crash in Augusta County

Chris Graham
U.S./World

A year later: Blinken warns against U.N. support of Russia to end war with Ukraine

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Sports

Virginia announces high school coaches clinic: Elliott reaching out to prep coaches

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy