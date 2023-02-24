Nelson County: Divers locate final missing body from Dec. 27 Rockfish River accident

Virginia State Police divers have located the last missing body from a December car accident in the Rockfish River in Nelson County that killed five people.

The body was pulled from the river at 9:50 a.m. Friday, according to State Police.

VSP is transporting the remains to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

A submerged vehicle was located at a crossing over the Rockfish River on private property near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area on Dec. 27.

State Police identified four of the victims as Pharoah M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, who was found in the vehicle, a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, Jasiah Davis, an 11-year-old, 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss, and Myson Sylvestre, 18.

Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers. The fourth passenger was a friend, according to VSP.