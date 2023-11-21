Countries
Motorcyclist dead after three-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach: Police investigating
Police, Virginia

Motorcyclist dead after three-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach: Police investigating

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A motorcyclist died Friday after a three-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach.

Shawn Martin, 42, of Virginia Beach, died at the scene.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at 6:31 p.m. at the intersection of Baxter Road and Kenley Road.

Preliminary investigations show that the motorcycle struck a Honda Accord at the intersection. The impact caused the Accord to strike a stopped Nissan Kicks that was waiting for the traffic signal.

This case is being investigated by the VBPD traffic safety unit and is open and ongoing.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD at (757) 385-4606.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

