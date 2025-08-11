‘More than an art show’: Art in the Park provides weekend of creativity in Staunton

The Staunton Augusta Art Center invites the community to gather for a weekend of creativity and celebration at the 58th Annual Art in the Park, happening Labor Day Weekend, August 30 and 31, 2025, in scenic Gypsy Hill Park.

For nearly six decades, Art in the Park has brought together artists, musicians, families and visitors from across the Shenandoah Valley and beyond. The 2025 event will showcase the work of more than 75 regional artists, offering original paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry and textiles all available for purchase directly from the makers.

Guests can also enjoy hands-on art activities for children, giving young artists the chance to create their own masterpieces, plus an array of food trucks serving local favorites and a live DJ keeping the atmosphere vibrant throughout the park. With shady trees, wide lawns and the late-summer air, the setting offers the perfect backdrop for an outdoor festival.

“Art in the Park has been a gathering place for generations. It’s more than an art show — it’s a celebration of our community’s creativity, our shared spaces, and the joy of coming together in one of Staunton’s most iconic parks. Whether you come for the art, the music or simply to spend the day with friends and family, there’s something here for everyone,” Staunton Augusta Art Center Executive Director Angus Carter said.

Art in the Park began in 1968 as a small gathering of local artists who displayed their work on easels and folding tables under the park’s shade trees. Organized by the Staunton Augusta Art Center, it quickly grew into one of the region’s most anticipated cultural events, drawing thousands each year. Despite changes in art styles, music and food in the decades since, the spirit of community and creativity that launched the festival remains at its heart.

The festival will be held Saturday, August 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. More information, including a list of participating artists, is available online.