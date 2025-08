The VCU Police Department is attempting to locate 20-year-old Gracie Greenwood.

Greenwood was last seen at the VCU Health emergency room on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. She last made contact with her family at approximately 11 p.m. before she was discharged, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information regarding Greenwood’s whereabouts, contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.