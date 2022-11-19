Mike Hollins on road to recovery: ‘He’s not going to stop playing football’

Mike Hollins is going to be discharged from UVA Medical Center “at some point this weekend or early next week,” his father said on Friday.

And Hollins intends to return football after he recovers, Mike Hollins Sr. told The Athletic.

“He’ll be fully recovered,” Hollins Sr. said. “He’s not going to stop playing football. It’s not in him. He’s not a quitter.”

Hollins was among five UVA students who were shot at the end of a class field trip on Grounds on Sunday.

Three UVA football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were killed in the shooting.

Marlee Morgan was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Hollins is being hailed as a hero for his actions during the shooting. He led a group of students to safety as the shots were ringing out, then returned to the bus to try to aid others who had not yet evacuated the scene.

It was at this point that he confronted the shooter, Chris Jones, 23, who is also a UVA student.

Jones pointed the gun at Hollins, who turned and tried to run, and was shot in the back.

Jones left the scene after confronting Hollins.

After a 12-hour manhunt, Jones was arrested in Henrico County, and now faces three second-degree murder charges.

The bullet that went through Hollins’ back damaged Hollins’ kidneys and small intestine, and required two surgeries.

He is now walking and showering on his own, and he is expected to be back to 100 percent within two to three months, his father said.