Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County

A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft.

Abbott is wanted on four outstanding warrants in Danville, including malicious assault, three counts of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting a firearm in a public place causing injury.

Because of the timing and location of his apprehension, Augusta County Public Schools were asked to hold the buses in the Stuarts Draft area by Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

At no time was there a threat to the schools or the buses, Smith said.