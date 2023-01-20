Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news man wanted in danville malicious wounding case apprehended in augusta county
Local

Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft.

Abbott is wanted on four outstanding warrants in Danville, including malicious assault, three counts of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting a firearm in a public place causing injury.

Because of the timing and location of his apprehension, Augusta County Public Schools were asked to hold the buses in the Stuarts Draft area by Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

At no time was there a threat to the schools or the buses, Smith said.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore orioles

Orioles owner donates $5M, but deflects baseball questions in awkward exchange 
Scott German
zach bryan jpj burn tour
,

Zach Bryan to start ‘Burn Burn Burn’ North American tour in Charlottesville
Crystal Graham

GRAMMY Award-nominated rising country superstar  Zach Bryan returns to the road this year for the “Burn Burn Burn” North American Tour with his first stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on May 10.

mike young
,

Virginia Tech Hoops Notebook: Hokies offense forces stunning admission from Tony Bennett
Chris Graham

Virginia Tech, even as it was cooling off down the stretch in the 78-68 loss at #10 Virginia on Wednesday, was consistently running good offense.

massey cancer center vcu
,

VCU Massey’s Cellular Immunotherapies and Transplant Program expands
Crystal Graham
abortion health sign protest rights women
,

Mothers more than twice as likely to die during pregnancy in states that ban abortion
Crystal Graham
,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett getting creative with the UVA offense
Chris Graham
amtrak train

Amtrak moves forward with plans for new long-distance trains
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy