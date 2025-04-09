Home Major Disaster Declaration to provide winter storm flood relief for Southwest Virginia
Major Disaster Declaration to provide winter storm flood relief for Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
flooded bridge
Photo: © Jeremy – stock.adobe.com

More than six weeks after lawmakers wrote to President Donald Trump for support of a Major Disaster Declaration in Southwest Virginia, formal approval has been obtained.

The declaration is in response to two winter storms in February 2025 which caused widespread flooding and damage in Southwest Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith originally wrote to Trump.

“After weeks of pushing at the federal level, we are glad to see this crucial assistance approved for Southwest Virginia. This is a strong first step toward supporting recovery efforts and we will continue pushing for Individual Assistance to help deliver resources to the families most hard-hit by this devastating flooding,” the lawmakers said Wednesday.

The declaration triggers the release of Public Assistance for Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties, and the independent city of Bristol.

Several other states, according to Warner, had already received assistance following the storms. The Commonwealth’s request for Individual Assistance remains under review.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

