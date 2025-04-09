More than six weeks after lawmakers wrote to President Donald Trump for support of a Major Disaster Declaration in Southwest Virginia, formal approval has been obtained.

The declaration is in response to two winter storms in February 2025 which caused widespread flooding and damage in Southwest Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith originally wrote to Trump.

“After weeks of pushing at the federal level, we are glad to see this crucial assistance approved for Southwest Virginia. This is a strong first step toward supporting recovery efforts and we will continue pushing for Individual Assistance to help deliver resources to the families most hard-hit by this devastating flooding,” the lawmakers said Wednesday.

The declaration triggers the release of Public Assistance for Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties, and the independent city of Bristol.

Several other states, according to Warner, had already received assistance following the storms. The Commonwealth’s request for Individual Assistance remains under review.

