MAGA civil war: Trump turns on Ramaswamy over 'Save Trump, Vote Vivek' effort
Politics, U.S. & World

MAGA civil war: Trump turns on Ramaswamy over ‘Save Trump, Vote Vivek’ effort

Chris Graham
Published date:
vivek ramaswamy
(© Aaron of L.A. Photography – Shutterstock)

Donald Trump, in a hilarious takedown of political poseur Vivek Ramaswamy, has declared the self-styled Trump surrogate “not MAGA,” in response to a photo that Ramaswamy posted to social media on the eve of the Iowa caucus.

In the photo, Ramaswamy, who has made his candidacy about riding shotgun for Trump in the Republican Party debate season, posed with a group of young voters wearing “Save Trump, Vote Vivek” T-shirts.

Yeah, totally makes sense.

Here was Trump, on his flailing Truth Social network that is somehow still up and running, despite hemorrhaging money:

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

This is the rare occasion when Trump had something to say that makes sense – well, until the part about the “Biden Indictments.”

They’re Trump Indictments. Ninety-one of them.

And they’re not “beginning to fall.”

The rest, though, spot on.

What sense does it make for Ramaswamy to tell people to vote for him when they can just vote for the Fuhrer himself?

Ramaswamy tried, in a statement on the controversy, to explain his way out of having just stepped on his own dick:

“I respect the hell out of Trump. He’s the best President of the 21st century. I’ve defended him at every step against the unjust persecutions. But OPEN YOUR EYES to the hard TRUTH: this system will stop at nothing to keep this man away from the White House.”

“Just because it’s wrong doesn’t mean it won’t happen & we owe it to our nation to take America-First forward.”

It was always going to end up this way for poor Vivek.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

