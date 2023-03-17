Countries
Look at that billboard: Nelson County High students design images for community messages

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Nelson County HIgh School student Kyra Gehlert’s art design is seen on a billboard. Courtesy of Terry Ward.

Public service announcements designed by Nelson County High School students can be seen on billboards in the area.

Messages promote driving safely, adopting shelter pets, controlling litter, preventing suicide, avoiding water pollution, recycling and other community causes.

Southeast Media donated space for the students on the billboards, which has been captured in snapshots from Lynchburg’s Northwest corner of Lakeside (Route 221) and Forest Brook. Other snapshots were captured of Kyra Gehlert’s road safety message she created while learning digital image-making techniques in art class and Adrieanna Bibb’s pet-adoption concept created in photography class. Other students whose art have appeared on billboards are: Danica McGeehan, Nathan Oneida, Karisah Smith, Elizabeth Tiede, Giselle Vega and Anna Wilkins. A second round of students will be announced and their billboard images will focus on messages of kindness.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

