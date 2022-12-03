Longwood uses 25-0 second-half run to blow past Delaware State, 75-49

Defense powered Longwood to its first road win of the season, a 75-49 triumph at Delaware State, on Saturday afternoon.

Longwood (5-4) held Delaware State (1-7) scoreless for nearly nine minutes after halftime to turn a four-point lead into a 29-point advantage.

The defense forced seven turnovers over the 8:44 stretch, and it turned into offense on the other end of the court. Eight players scored in the 25-0 run for the Lancers as Longwood hit 9-of-11 shots in that stretch.

“The guys did a really good job defensively,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “On the defensive end, pretty much every time they scored in the first half, it was due to our lack of execution. In the second half, they did a much better job digging in and trying to execute our defensive principles. We started getting stops which gave us an opportunity to get out in transition.”

DeShaun Wade, who had 22 points, scored his 1,000th career point in this one.

Jesper Granlund chipped in 12 points, and Michael Christmas added 11 for his third straight game in double figures.

Longwood heads back to Farmville for exam week before continuing on their five-game road swing at Wichita State next Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.