Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news longwood drops jk54 classic final to siue 61 56 to finish weekend 2 1
Sports

Longwood drops JK54 Classic final to SIUE, 61-56, to finish weekend 2-1

Chris Graham
Published:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood fell in the final game of the JK54 Classic to SIUE by a score of 61-56 on Sunday.

The game came down to the wire, but SIUE’s basket with 23 seconds remaining to lead by four was ultimately the game-winner for the Cougars.

DeShaun Wade was the leading scorer for Longwood, registering 14 points and six rebounds.

“We missed boxouts and they got offensive rebounds that put them on line. On the offensive end, our shot selection was poor,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “Our lack of execution and lack of discipline was really the driver.”

Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for SIUE, scoring 15 points while shooting six for six from the free throw line.

Longwood will be back in action next Friday, Nov. 25 against D3 Mary Baldwin in Farmville at Willett Hall.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, and all Longwood games will be aired on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country. Tickets to the game are available here.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva logo

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 5-0 with 74-60 win at American
Chris Graham

Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders win again, defeating Houston Texans, 23-10
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders now have a winning record, building off their big win in Philadelphia to take care of the Houston Texas on the road Sunday, 23-10.

Dennis Benedict

Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man
Chris Graham
mjf aew full gear

AEW Full Gear review: MJF, as expected, wins world title, but it was still a swerve
Chris Graham
American Shakespeare Center

 ‘A Christmas Carol’ begins Dec. 1 at ASC, collecting donations for Valley Mission all month
Crystal Graham
christmas music

Charlottesville: Celebrate the holiday season with music events from WTJU 91.1 FM 
Crystal Graham