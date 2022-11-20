Longwood drops JK54 Classic final to SIUE, 61-56, to finish weekend 2-1

Longwood fell in the final game of the JK54 Classic to SIUE by a score of 61-56 on Sunday.

The game came down to the wire, but SIUE’s basket with 23 seconds remaining to lead by four was ultimately the game-winner for the Cougars.

DeShaun Wade was the leading scorer for Longwood, registering 14 points and six rebounds.

“We missed boxouts and they got offensive rebounds that put them on line. On the offensive end, our shot selection was poor,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “Our lack of execution and lack of discipline was really the driver.”

Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for SIUE, scoring 15 points while shooting six for six from the free throw line.

Longwood will be back in action next Friday, Nov. 25 against D3 Mary Baldwin in Farmville at Willett Hall.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, and all Longwood games will be aired on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country. Tickets to the game are available here.